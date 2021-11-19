CMCH student Akib recovers from injury after 19 days

Chattogram Medical College student Mahadi J Akib returned home on Thursday after recovering from the severe head injuries he suffered during a clash between two factions of BCL on 30 October, UNB reports.

Akib, 21, a second-year student of the medical college, was being treated at the hospital for the last 19 days after he got injured on his own campus.

The medical board formed for his treatment decided to release him from the hospital on Thursday afternoon.