Chiefs of three services pay courtesy call on President Hamid

President Hamid will hand over the charge of the office to the president-elect Md. Sahabuddin at 11:00 am on 24 April. He served long ten-year tenure as the president in the office.

During the meeting, the Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Forces briefed the president about the various activities of their respective forces, president’s press secretary Md. Joynal Abedin told news agency BSS.

They gratefully recalled the president’s cooperation in the expansion and development of the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division.