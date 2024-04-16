PM Hasina for building hunger-poverty free 'Sonar Bangla'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the people to work together with the government for building a non-communal, hunger-and poverty-free, developed and prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' cum 'Smart Bangladesh' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In a message on the eve of the historic 'Mujibnagar Day', the prime minister said 17 April, the historic 'Mujibnagar Day,' is a memorable day in the national life of Bangalees.

On this day in 1971, she said, the first provisional government of the independent Bangladesh had taken oath at a mango orchard at Baidyanathtala in the then Meherpur sub-division.