Coast guard to be turned into a modern force: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government has taken initiative to turn Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) into a modern and timely force to make it capable enough to discharge duties properly as its work range increases day by day.

“We have taken initiative to build the coast guard a modern and time-worthy force to make it more capable to perform its wide-range duties appropriately,” she said.

The prime minister was virtually commissioning two offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), five inshore patrol vessels (IPVs), two first patrol boats (FPBs) and a base in Bhola of the Bangladesh Coast Guard from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

Sheikh Hasina said BCG will have to maintain the law and order along the huge coastal belts and marine boundaries, ensure security to sea ports, protect fishes, conduct anti-smuggling, anti-drug and anti-pirate raids, save lives and properties of coastal people during natural disasters alongside protecting mother Hilsha and Jhatka.

The premier asked the coast guard personnel to remain always vigilant across the maritime boundaries as Bangladesh wants to tap the potential of the blue economy by using its huge sea resources.

In this connection she said, “We have already announced the Blue Economy for our economic development and taken a plan regarding how we use the huge marine resources in our overall development.”

Praising the coast guard highly for its success in discharging duties accordingly, she said, “I’m giving you assurance of extending all sorts of cooperation to keep running the coast guard’s continued progress and for overall welfare of its personnel.”