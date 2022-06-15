Committee didn't even investigate allegations of sexual harassment

A female teacher of the mass communication and journalism department at Khulna University had brought about allegations of sexual harassment and physical and mental torture against one of her colleagues.

After 10 months, the sexual harassment prevention committee has said that they did not even take the allegation into consideration as the incident occurred outside the campus. Besides, they did not find any proof of physical and mental torture.

The accused teacher was temporarily suspended after the allegations surfaced in August last year. Based on the recommendations of the probe body, the dismissal order of that teacher has been withdrawn at a meeting of the university syndicate held on 8 June. A letter has been issued from the registrar’s office in this regard on Monday last.