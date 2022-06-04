Commonwealth missions in Dhaka shined bright to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

To mark this important event, there are over 2500 public events happening in the UK this weekend. In Bangladesh, the Platinum Jubilee was marked at the Queen’s Birthday Party, hosted on 25 May under the theme ”empowering girls to change their world”, where a significant portion of the sponsorship raised for the event was used to support girls’ education across Bangladesh through the British Council’s EDGE Programme.

The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, HE Robert Chatterton Dickson, said,

“The Queen has been a dedicated servant of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth and it’s wonderful that we are able to celebrate her service by lighting up our buildings on her birthday. With over 260 official visits overseas, including to Bangladesh in 1983, The Queen has been the UK’s foremost diplomat, affirming old relationships and building new connections, strengthening the bonds of friendship, understanding and respect between the UK, the Commonwealth, and the rest of the world.”