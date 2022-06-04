Commonwealth missions in Dhaka shined bright to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

To mark this important event, there are over 2500 public events happening in the UK this weekend. In Bangladesh, the Platinum Jubilee was marked at the Queen’s Birthday Party, hosted on 25 May under the theme ”empowering girls to change their world”, where a significant portion of the sponsorship raised for the event was used to support girls’ education across Bangladesh through the British Council’s EDGE Programme.
The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, HE Robert Chatterton Dickson, said,
“The Queen has been a dedicated servant of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth and it’s wonderful that we are able to celebrate her service by lighting up our buildings on her birthday. With over 260 official visits overseas, including to Bangladesh in 1983, The Queen has been the UK’s foremost diplomat, affirming old relationships and building new connections, strengthening the bonds of friendship, understanding and respect between the UK, the Commonwealth, and the rest of the world.”
The High Commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh, HE Dr. Lilly Nicholls, said,
“On this anniversary, we join millions of people in Canada and across the Commonwealth in congratulating Her Majesty on her Platinum Jubilee. To mark this very special occasion the High Commission is lit royal purple today, and we thank Her Majesty for her tireless service and dedication as Sovereign.”
The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, HE Vikram K Doraiswami, said, “Indian in Bangladesh extends warm greetings to family members of the Commonwealth here in Dhaka on the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “For India, as an early member of the modern Commonwealth since our independence, Her Majesty’s reign both as Sovereign of the United Kingdom and as Head of Commonwealth, is synonymous with an extraordinary era of growth, and development of our fraternal ties with the Commonwealth family.
"Her majesty’s leadership these past 70 years has always been inspiring. In tribute to Her Majesty and in celebration of the spirit of the modern Commonwealth, the High Commission of India is delighted to join other partners in lighting our mission in royal purple today. “On this occasion, we renew our pledges and commit to work collectively to re-energize and re-invigorate the Commonwealth to forge constructive and effective responses to the many challenges of our times.”
The Commonwealth, which is headed by Her Majesty the Queen, has grown from 8 to 54 members in the last 70 years. Currently, the Queen is head of state of 15 countries in the Commonwealth realm, including the UK. The other nations are Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Solomon Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.