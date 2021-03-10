Companiganj's mayhem: Quader warns of harsher action

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday warned that stern action would be taken against those involved in Companiganj incidents of Noakhali district, reports BSS.
“Those involved in the chaotic situation in Companiganj will be brought to justice without considering their identities. It is out of question that any of the persons to be found involved will not get spared,” he asserted this at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence in the capital.
The minister said he was saddened over the death of an AL activist in Companiganj clash and condoled the deaths of Alauddin and local journalist Burhan Uddin Muzakkir, who were killed in separate clashes in Companiganj.
Terming the incidents as deplorable, the AL general secretary said he has already talked to the home minister, inspector general of police (IGP), director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), deputy inspector general of police, Chattogram range local police to this end.
The minister said many accused have already been detained and drives are continuing to arrest others involved in the clashes.
The development and achievements of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government could not go in vain due to the misdeeds of anyone, Quader said, adding that the Naokhali district AL has been instructed to submit a report after conducting a probe into the incidents and then the central AL will take organizational action.
“Tension has been prevailing among the people of Basurhat over the last few days. Now the government has started taking harsher action. We hope that everything will get normal soon,” he said.