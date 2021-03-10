Companiganj's mayhem: Quader warns of harsher action

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday warned that stern action would be taken against those involved in Companiganj incidents of Noakhali district, reports BSS.

“Those involved in the chaotic situation in Companiganj will be brought to justice without considering their identities. It is out of question that any of the persons to be found involved will not get spared,” he asserted this at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence in the capital.

The minister said he was saddened over the death of an AL activist in Companiganj clash and condoled the deaths of Alauddin and local journalist Burhan Uddin Muzakkir, who were killed in separate clashes in Companiganj.

Terming the incidents as deplorable, the AL general secretary said he has already talked to the home minister, inspector general of police (IGP), director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), deputy inspector general of police, Chattogram range local police to this end.