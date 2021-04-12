The government has enforced ‘complete lockdown’ for a week from 14 April throughout the country as the coronavirus infection is soaring alarmingly.

The cabinet division issued a gazette notification on Monday, after approval of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The 13-point guideline includes the closure of all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices. Air, sea, river, land ports and their concerned offices, however, will remain beyond the purview of the lockdown.