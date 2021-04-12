The government has enforced ‘complete lockdown’ for a week from 14 April throughout the country as the coronavirus infection is soaring alarmingly.
The cabinet division issued a gazette notification on Monday, after approval of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The 13-point guideline includes the closure of all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices. Air, sea, river, land ports and their concerned offices, however, will remain beyond the purview of the lockdown.
All modes of transport except for transportation of commodities, production and emergency services will remain suspended.
Industries and factories will be run by their own management, complying with the health guidelines. Factory authorities will ensure transportation for their workers.
Food shops, hotels ad restaurants will be open for takeaway services from 12:00pm to 7:00pm and 12:00am to 6:00m. Shopping malls and other shops will remain closed.
Kitchen market produce and daily necessities can be bought and sold in the open from 9:00am to 3:00pm complying with the hygiene rules.
The religious affairs ministry will issue guidelines on Jumma and Tarabi prayer congregations.
Law enforcement and other emergency services such as agricultural products, crops and food transportation, relief distribution, health services, Covid-19 vaccination, electricity, water, gas and petroleum, fire service, port activities (land, river, sea), telephone and internet service (government- private), media (print and electronic media), private security services, post and other emergencies and essential products and services related offices, their employees and vehicles are out of the purview of the lockdown.
No one can go outside except for absolute necessity such as buying medicine and daily essential products, for treatment or burial/funeral. One can, however, go for vaccination by showing the vaccine card, says the gazette notification.