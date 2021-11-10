Consumers to bear some burdens of fuel price hike: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said the mass people have to bear the burden of increased fuel price to some extent as the government needs money to finance development projects, reports UNB.

“The consumers have to share some of the burden, while the rest is borne by the government. The government has to earn money from the taxes… This is an easy equation,” he said while briefing reporters after presiding over a meeting of the cabinet committee on public purchase on Wednesday.