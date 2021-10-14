'Controversy ahead of forming search committee'

The members were justice Obaidul Hasan, CAG Masud Ahmed, PSC chairman Mohammad Sadique, Dhaka University teacher Syed Manzoorul Islam and Chittagong University pro-VC Shireen Akhtar.

After the formation of search committee, BNP raised questions of its neutrality.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam said BNP never practices constructive politics. When they were in power, they constituted the election commission to their choice. So they are obsessed with politicisaion.

He said AL also wants to formulate a law to constitute the election commission. Due to the scarcity of time, it would not be possible to formulate the law ahead of the formation of the next election commission. But many stakeholders think that the law can be formulated if the government wants.

Different political parties and many of the civil society think there is still time to formulate a law. Jatiya Party, the main opposition in the parliament, contested the 11th parliamentary election in alliance with Awami League.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, party secretary general Mujibul Haque said that they demand a law to be formulated as per the constitution to constitute the election commission. He also said there is time to formulate the law. And it is possible if the government wants. The functions of the search committee are not specified.

Earlier, the committee proposed names of CEC and other commissioners. Ahead of formation of Nurul Huda commission, president Abdul Hamid held dialogues with registered political parties. Each of the parties proposed five names.

Taking those names into consideration, the search committee recommended 10 names to the president. The president formed the 5-member commission. But the recommended names were not made public.