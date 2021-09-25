Eminent citizens urge govt to enact law for reconstituting EC

“The tenure of the current Nurul Huda commission will end in February 2022. Hence, the initiative to reconstitute the election commission must begin immediately with the enactment of a law as per the constitution," reads a statement sent by Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik's (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumder on Saturday.

The statements also said, "We urge the government to take urgent steps in this regard to enable the election commission to take the necessary lawful steps for conducting elections independently and without any external influence."

“Although the constitution explicitly mandates the appointments to the election commission “subject to the provisions of any law,” no government has taken such an initiative in the last 50 years," it added.