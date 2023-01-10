New law in the offing to appoint HC judges: Law minister

The government is working on enacting a law for appointment of high court judges and it will be landed in parliament within a few days, reports UNB.

Law minister Anisul Huq made the announcement while replying to opposition Jatiya Party (JaPa) and Gonoforum MPs during discussion on the passage of the 'Bangladesh Supreme Court Judges (Leave, Pension and Privileges) Bill-2023.”

During participation on the passage of the Bill, JaPa and Gonoforum MPs demanded that the government enacts a much-desired law on the appointment of judges at the higher court.