Corruption, weak leadership impede fight against coronavirus

Six months have passed since the first case of coronavirus was detected in the country. In these six months, rather than any planned action against the pandemic, it is the weaknesses and corruption in the health sector leadership that have loomed large. The government has failed to inspire confidence in the people about tacking the virus. Uncertainty concerning the pandemic prevails.

No country anywhere in the world was prepared for this pandemic. However, Bangladesh did have the time to prepare. Bangladesh Public Health Foundation’s executive director, Taufiq Joarder, told Prothom Alo that it was towards the end of December that reports of this novel virus appeared. On 8 March this year a coronavirus case was first detected in Bangladesh. Bangladesh had over two months to prepare, but it did not. Joarder said that the government has spent the last six months aimlessly. The lack of coordination at the outset prevails, and has increased in many cases.