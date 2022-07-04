Countrywide power outage due to gas shortage in power plants

The official data shows the country’s highest power generation was recorded at 12,115 MW in the evening on Sunday against a demand of 13,615 MW meaning a 1,500 MW gap between the peak demand and supply in power generation.

“This cap is being covered up by load shedding,” said the BPDB official. Normally, the power generation varies between 1300-1400 MW and the highest generation was recorded at 14,782 MW on 16 April this year.

According to BPDB official data, of the 1500 MW load shedding, the Dhaka region experienced 400 MW while Chattagram 200 MW, Khulna 220 MW, Rajshahi 220 MW, Cumilla 140 MW, Mymensingh 120 MW, Sylhet 50 MW, and Rangpur region 150 MW on Sunday last.

However, many energy experts don’t trust the BPDB statistics. Rather they believe that the extent of the load shedding and interruption in the power supply is more than the official figure.

“BPDB never provides an actual figure of its power supply scenario,” said energy expert and Consumers Association of Bangladesh’s senior vice chairman professional M Shamsul Alam.