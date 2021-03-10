Covid-19: 77,000 TB patients left undetected

More than 77,000 tuberculosis patients could not be detected last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to the National Tuberculosis Programme (NTP) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

NPT recently revealed the report.

A target is set to identify TB patients a year on the basis of population, outbreak of the disease and the capacity of the NTP.

In 2020, the target was set to detect 307,674 new tuberculosis patients.

According to a study by the National Tuberculosis Programme, some 230,090 tuberculosis patients have been identified between January and December in 2020. Some 77,584 patients remained undetected.

Samiul Islam, director of NTP, told Prothom Alo that about 20 to 25 million people get infected with common fever and cough throughout the year.

A portion of them are tuberculosis patients. About 2.7 million samples are tested every year after observing the symptoms. The patients are detected in this way and the treatment begins.

According to the NTP, 50 per cent of the undetected patients are from 13 districts – Bagura, Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Sunamganj, Sylhet, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Dhaka, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.

The number of the detected tuberculosis patients is less in these districts than the other districts.

Not only the number of the detected common tuberculosis patients, but also the number of detected drug-resistant patients is low. The tuberculosis germs become drug-resistant due to irregular medication or low quality medicine or not completing the full dose.

In 2020, the target was to detect 1,898 such patients. However, 974 such patients have been identified. The undetected patients are not receiving any treatment. They poses a risk of tuberculosis infection.