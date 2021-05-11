Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 1230 new cases, deaths cross 12,000

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 776,257 as 1,230 more cases were reported, after testing 14,184 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 33 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,005, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.67 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.71 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,044 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 715,321.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 92.15 per cent while the rate of death is 1.55 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 21 were male and 12 female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,699 were male (72.46 per cent) and 3,306 female (27.54 per cent).
Among the 33 patients died in the last 24 hours, 31 breathed their last at different hospitals while two at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 19 were in Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, one in Rajshahi, one in Barishal, two in Rangpur and three in Sylhet division. Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 6,956 were in Dhaka, 2,227 in Chattogram, 630 in Rajshahi, 725 in Khulna, 365 in Barisal, 418 in Sylhet, 437 in Rangpur, and 247 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 14,032 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 56,61,926.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.