Bangladesh reports 88 virus deaths, detection rate drops below 10pc

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 756,955 as 2,341 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

During that time 88 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,393, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 24,929 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while detection rate was 9.39 per cent. The infection rate has dropped below 10 per cent for the first time in around one and a half month.