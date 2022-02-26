Covid-19: Mass vaccination campaign for administering 10m people begins

The vaccination started from 8:00am and it will continue throughout the day, the health service chief said.

He attributed the controlling of third wave of Covid-19 that hit Bangladesh mid-January this year to expansion of vaccination coverage including booster dose.

“We have laid emphasis on vaccination coverage as it (vaccine) has reduced both fatalities and rising of positivity rate of Covid-19 cases... more than 80 per cent deaths linked to coronavirus are unvaccinated people,” Alam added.

The government has set a target to complete the first dose of coronavirus vaccine today (Saturday), he said adding, “We have adequate quantity of vaccines and urge all eligible people to receive vaccines to protect themselves from the deadly disease.”

“People will be allowed to receive Covid-19 vaccines without registration or any documents from any centre,” Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the National Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce said.