Covid-19: Strict lockdown imposed in Chapainawabganj

Authorities have declared a 7-day strict lockdown in the north western district of Chapainawabganj following a surge in Covid-19 infections, reports UNB.
The measure came after the district, which shares border with West Bengal, reported an alarming 55 per cent positivity rate out of tested samples, deputy commissioner (DC) of the district Monjurul Hafeez said at a press briefing on Monday.
He described the virus situation in the district as “severe.” He implied that Indian variant of the virus might be responsible for the surge.
“The Indian variant may have spread in the district despite ensuring a 14-day institutional quarantine for all India returnees.”
The strict lockdown means no transports can either enter or leave the district during the lockdown and all forms of inter-district communications will also remain halted except emergency vehicles.
All types of shops except pharmacies will also remain closed during the lockdown. The decision came at a time when the nationwide ongoing restrictions are being eased.
Restrictions on public transportations have been lifted in the country since Monday. Also on Monday launches, trains and inter-district buses have also started plying across the country.