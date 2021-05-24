Covid-19: Strict lockdown imposed in Chapainawabganj

Authorities have declared a 7-day strict lockdown in the north western district of Chapainawabganj following a surge in Covid-19 infections, reports UNB.

The measure came after the district, which shares border with West Bengal, reported an alarming 55 per cent positivity rate out of tested samples, deputy commissioner (DC) of the district Monjurul Hafeez said at a press briefing on Monday.

He described the virus situation in the district as “severe.” He implied that Indian variant of the virus might be responsible for the surge.