COVID-19 vaccination: Stationery shops charge fees for online registration

On the ground floor wall of the Shyamoli Cinema Hall Market, a written signboard caught Prothom Alo correspondents' attention. It says ‘for availing the Covid Card, follow the direction’.

It was Sunday morning. Correspondents followed the direction and finally found a stationery shop where six employees were assisting people in online registration for COVID-19 inoculation. They were charging Tk50 for each successful registration.

In exchange for Tk100 or less as a fee, many computer and internet service providers in Dhaka have come forward to assisting people who faced technical problems in the registration.

The government was facilitating people aged above 40 in online registration for the COVID-19 inoculation. Since Thursday on-the-spot registration for vaccination has been stopped, leaving no alternative to the online registration.

This move turns to troublesome for the seniors as well as the poor people who have no computer literacy or internet access.

For example, there are at least 10 stationary shops in the Shyamoli Cinema Hall market from where people eligible for vaccination are availing registration card. Some health facilities around the College Gate and Shyamloi localities are designated for the COVID-19 inoculation.