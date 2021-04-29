COVID-19 vaccine: Having no alternative source was a blunder

As coronavirus was rapidly spreading in the world from the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, scientists and public health experts said a new vaccine would be needed to end this pandemic. It did not take much time to start research for the vaccine. Researchers from the most prominent universities, scientists from the best research institutions and leading pharmaceutical companies got involved in the process of developing the vaccine. News of the the vaccine being developed in the shortest time in history emerged in the media. At the same time, it had also been spread worldwide that the vaccine would not available for all the countries.

Reviewing the government's moves, experts say Bangladesh had been making blunders since the beginning of the process of vaccine selection. Scientific methods for the process of vaccine selection were not followed and the country did not have the ability to adopt a scientific method.

If Bangladesh had been involved in the process of developing the vaccine the process of vaccine selection could have been easier for Bangladesh and the chances of getting vaccines would have increased. Right from the start, Bangladesh had kept itself away from the vaccine development process.