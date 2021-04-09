Covid-19: What an all-out lockdown might entail

What will the difference be between the prevailing lockdown and an all-out lockdown? Will the all-out lockdown be the same as now or will restrictions increase?

In reply to such questions, state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain told Prothom Alo that an all-out lockdown would mean that other than essential services, everything else would be closed down. The flexibility being displayed in certain instances at present, will perhaps not be shown then.

The state minister said that the public health experts of the country had also given such advice.

In the present lockdown, all forms of public transport are operative. Markets and shopping malls are open. Offices and banks are open. Everything in the private sector is open, including mills and factories.

Pharmacies and shops selling essentials are included in essential services. These will remain open even in the all-out lockdown. But shops selling essentials may remain open only with specific timings. The government essential services also include electricity, gas, water, fire service, telephone, health, relief distribution, land ports, internet, transport of essential items and offices connection with these services.

Restrictions in force at present

Road, railway, river routes and domestic flights have been closed since 5 April. However, this does not apply to transport for manufacturing and certain services or to passengers arriving from abroad. But from Wednesday, public transport has been allowed to operate in the cities.

Also, transport is operating for those involved in law enforcement and essential services including gas, electricity, fire service, telephone and internet.

All government, semi-government and autonomous offices, courts and private offices are only functioning on an emergency basis. These establishments are using their own transport. Industries and construction also continues.

Factories are providing transportation for the workers. BGMEA and BKMEA have been told to create field hospitals for their workers. No one is to leave home from 6:00pm till 6:00am unless necessary (to purchase medicines, burials, cremation, buying essentials, etc.)

Food can be purchased from food outlets and taken home, not eaten at the establishments. Shopping malls had remained closed, but online shopping is allowed. Kitchen markets remain open from 8:00am till 4:00pm. However, shopping malls and markets have been fully opened from Friday.

The Armed Forces Division will reportedly set up a limited field hospital in Dhaka. According to a circular, stern measures will be taken against anyone violating the rules. However, there is a marked laxness in adhering to any of the rules.