All-out lockdown likely from 14 April: Obaidul Quader

Government has been thinking of imposing an all-out lockdown for a week from 14 April, said Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader during a briefing at his official residence on Friday morning.

Quader said,coronavirus infection has taken a horrific shape in Bangladesh, with the number of infections and deaths increasing by leaps and bounds.

“People are being more complacent and lax every day. In such a situation, the government is actively thinking about a strict lockdown for at least a week from 14 April in public interest,” he added.

The general secretary of the Awami League also said that there does not seem to be any change in the complacent attitude of the people in the ongoing one-week lockdown.

The government earlier announced of strict restriction with an 18-point guideline across the country for a week from 5 April to 11 April.