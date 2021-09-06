Bangladesh reports 65 new Covid deaths and 2,710 new cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 9.82 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 16.69 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 4,124 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,455,187.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 95.91 per cent while the rate of death is 1.76 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 32 were male and 33 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,220 were male (64.67 per cent) and 9,408 female (35.33 per cent).
Among the 65 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 53 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 12 in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital or died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 17 were in Dhaka division, 13 in Chattogram, six in Rajshahi, 10 in Khulna, three in Barishal, 10 in Sylhet, four in Rangpur and two in Mymensingh division.
A total of 27,842 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Monday morning, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 9,091,610.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.