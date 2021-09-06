Bangladesh reports 65 new Covid deaths and 2,710 new cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 1,517,166 as 2,710 more cases were reported, after testing 27,595 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 65 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,628, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.