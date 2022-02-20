Bangladesh

Covid restrictions to be lifted 22 February

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
The restrictions imposed to curb Covid-19 in the country is to be lifted fully on Tuesday.

Cabinet secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam made the disclosure after a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The secretary said the restrictions would not be extended further, but people will have to wear masks to attend any social gathering.

The education ministry and primary and mass education ministry earlier said that secondary, higher secondary and higher education institutions would reopen from Tuesday. The primary schools would resume classes from 1 March.

Bangladesh detected the first Covid case on 8 March 2020. A strict lockdown was enforced at the end of March that year. The authorities started to ease the lockdown in July. The restrictions were imposed again last year after the spread of the delta variant. Restrictions were imposed again last month as with the spread of omicron variant.

