Covid restrictions to be lifted 22 February

The education ministry and primary and mass education ministry earlier said that secondary, higher secondary and higher education institutions would reopen from Tuesday. The primary schools would resume classes from 1 March.
Bangladesh detected the first Covid case on 8 March 2020. A strict lockdown was enforced at the end of March that year. The authorities started to ease the lockdown in July. The restrictions were imposed again last year after the spread of the delta variant. Restrictions were imposed again last month as with the spread of omicron variant.