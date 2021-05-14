Covid vaccine: 70,000 people in Barishal concerned over second dose

Around 70,000 people in Barishal are concerned about the second dose of the Covid vaccine. They are worried over whether or not they will be able to get the second dose. And if they do get the second jab, when?

Health department officials are also uncertain about the matter, but say that efforts are on to procure the vaccines. They are reassuring the people that there is no cause for concern.

Every day people are coming in person or making inquiries over the phone about the second dose. They are expressing their anxiety over the matter.

According to the divisional health department, the vaccine drive began in Barishal division on 7 February. Till 28 April, 250,303 persons were given the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in six districts and city corporation areas of the division. After that, administering of the first dose came to a halt.

From 8 April the drive for the second dose began. Till 13 May, 151,600 got the second jab in six districts and city corporations of the district. That means, of the 250,303 persons who received the first dose, 98,703 are yet to receive the second shot.