Covid vaccine: 70,000 people in Barishal concerned over second dose

Around 70,000 people in Barishal are concerned about the second dose of the Covid vaccine. They are worried over whether or not they will be able to get the second dose. And if they do get the second jab, when?
Health department officials are also uncertain about the matter, but say that efforts are on to procure the vaccines. They are reassuring the people that there is no cause for concern.
Every day people are coming in person or making inquiries over the phone about the second dose. They are expressing their anxiety over the matter.
According to the divisional health department, the vaccine drive began in Barishal division on 7 February. Till 28 April, 250,303 persons were given the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in six districts and city corporation areas of the division. After that, administering of the first dose came to a halt.
From 8 April the drive for the second dose began. Till 13 May, 151,600 got the second jab in six districts and city corporations of the district. That means, of the 250,303 persons who received the first dose, 98,703 are yet to receive the second shot.
The health department says they have 28,000 doses in hand. After administering these doses, 70,000 persons will still require the second dose. However, no one can say for certain when these vaccines will be available. So these 70,000 persons who have had their first jab, are now concerned about their second shot.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that the interval between AstraZeneca doses can be extended to 12 weeks (three months). This can increase immunity, it is said. But even if it can be delayed by a few days or even weeks, the second dose is essential. The second dose is a boost to the antigens that enter the body through the first dose.
Assistant director of Barishal division health directorate Shyamol Krishna Mandal, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “The second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be taken after 12 weeks, or even more. So there is no cause for concern about the second dose. The government is making all out efforts for the second dose and we expect to receive it in time.”