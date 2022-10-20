Editors' Council demands clarification of govt notification

The editors’ council fears enlisting 29 government institutions as critical information infrastructures has violated the right of journalists to get information as all the 29 institutions are related to public interests. Due to this notification, reporters will not be able to get the relevant information if the concerned institutions fail to ensure public services and services, which is a threat to independent journalism. At the same time, this notification will encourage internal corruption, irregularities and lack of accountability in the concerned institutions. While right to information is presently recognised as a fundamental right under the Right to Information Act, the notification issued declaring 29 institutions as critical information infrastructure requires detailed clarification.

It is mentioned in the statement that the Digital Security Act-2018 is already creating obstacles to freedom of speech and free intellectual practice including in social media. Journalists, jurists, human rights activists, representatives of civil society and several government ministers and members of parliament have continued to express various suggestions, recommendations and concerns about the changes, modifications, additions and subtraction to the law.

Earlier, the Editors’ Council had issued a statement expressing concern about the amendment of the Press Council Act without consulting with the stakeholders.