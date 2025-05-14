World Bank withdrew for ‘corruption’, work remain unfinished

While visiting Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in the capital’s Agargaon area last Sunday, a separate room prepared in a wing on the ground floor of the building came to notice. Though neatly arranged, the room was empty.

When asked why it was empty, hospital officials explained that the room was intended to house a high dependency unit (HDU) for providing emergency care to children. While the room was built under a government project, the necessary medical equipment was never delivered. So the HDU could not be made operational.

Director of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute Md Mahbubul Hoque told Prothom Alo that at least Tk 40 million (Tk 4 crore) is required to purchase equipment for the HDU and make it operational.

According to him, the hospital authority does not have that much money. If the unit were functional, it would greatly benefit the patients. For now it remains unused, he added.

The project under which the HDU was to be set up at the Shishu hospital was initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of efforts to combat it. The project was titled ‘COVID-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness’. The total budget for the project was set at Tk 63.86 billion (Tk 6,386 crore).