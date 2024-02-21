BNP leader Moazzem Hossain Alal walks out of jail
Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, joint secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been released from the Kashimpur central jail in Gazipur, following three and a half months of imprisonment.
The jail superintendent, Amirul Islam, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying he walked out of the prison around 4:00 pm on Wednesday.
Taherul Islam, his lawyer, said the BNP leader secured bail from the metropolitan sessions judge’s court in Dhaka on 18 February, in a case that convicted him. Earlier, he was granted bail in four other cases.
After securing bail in all the cases, Alal has been released from the Kashimpur jail, he added.
The police’s Detective Branch (DB) arrested the BNP leader from the capital’s Shahjahanpur area on 31 October, in a case filed over the clashes at a BNP grand rally at Naya Paltan on 28 October.
On the following day, the police produced him before the court, seeking permission to interrogate him in remand for five days. During its hearing, Alal sought release from the court, citing that he has kidney-related health complications. However, the court awarded him a five-day remand.
Later, the court sentenced him to three years in prison in a separate case on 31 December.