BNP leader Alal, 7 others sentenced to 3-year imprisonment

The other convicted persons are Jubo Dal’s former president Saiful Alam Nirob, Chhatra Dal’s former president Abdul Qader Bhuiyan (Jewel), BNP’s central executive committee member Obaidul Haque Nasir, BNP leaders Harun Or Rashid, Shahidul Haque, Ibrahim and Dhaka city south’s secretary Shafiqul Islam (Masud).

Lawyer Taherul Islam said police filed a case with Dhanmondi police station over arson in a passenger bus in the city’s Dhanmondi Satmasjid Road on 1 December in 2013.

The police submitted the charge sheet against Alal and seven others on 15 December in 2014. A total of seven out 17 witnesses of the state gave their deposition in the court in the case.