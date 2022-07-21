Rural areas sees more load shedding than cities

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) on Wednesday generated slightly more power than a day before. Rain also hit various parts of the country, lowering the temperature, reducing demand of electricity and thus bringing a little relief to the power sector. As a result, less load shedding hit the country than the previous day.

However, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) maintained load shedding in rural areas hour after hour since they received less electricity that demand.

The government has taken various measures including an hour-wise planned load shedding to save fuel in order to reduce pressure on foreign exchange. Routine of load shedding could not be maintained outside Dhaka on the second day on Wednesday.