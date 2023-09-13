PM Hasina seeks investment from Commonwealth countries

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday sought investment from Commonwealth countries along with others in Bangladesh to draw a market of 3 billion people of the region as she opened two-day Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum-2023 in Dhaka.

"Geographically, Bangladesh is at the center of a market of 3 billion people, and we have 170 million people of our own. . . ," she told the Forum's grand inauguration in Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) as chief guest.

Mentioning that by 2030, the affluent population of Bangladesh will stand at 35 million, she said that therefore, Bangladesh will become the third largest market globally, leaving behind Germany and the United Kingdom.

"We're looking forward to building long-term, meaningful relations with countries and investors who are willing to contribute to the development of Bangladesh and other Commonwealth countries through this forum," she said, adding, "I earnestly believe that you will be with us."

Bangladesh needs development partners to help reach its goal, noted the premier, saying "we need more high-quality and sustainable investment to accelerate the economic progress of Bangladesh."

She said as a prerequisite for "Biniyog Bikash", or investment promotion, her government prioritized organizational reforms, the formation of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), which are offering attractive facilities for investors, and ensuring post-investment services.