Child mortality rises, life expectancy declines: BBS

Mortality rate for children under five years of age, newborns and children under one year has increased in the country, revealed Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics’ data of the last five years. The increase of the death rate of children has impacted the life expectancy rate of the people of the country.

Average life expectancy rate of Bangladeshis has decreased to 72.3 years from 72.4 years of the previous year.

This picture has been revealed at Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics Report of 2023 published by BBS. The report was unveiled in a function at the Statistics Building at Agargaon in the capital on Sunday.

BBS publishes 'Vital Statistics' every year. This statistics reveals various data such as birth, death, life expectancy and marriage of the people of the country.

According to the report, the estimated population of the country stood at 172.92 million on 1 July, 2023.

The survey recorded male life expectancy at 70.8 years while female at 73.8 years. That means females live more than male in the country.

According to the BBS survey, the average life expectancy rate of Bangladeshis has decreased to 72.3 years. This means babies born in 2023 can expect to live 72.3 years on average.