Few Bangladeshis suffered minor injuries: Deputy high commission

Rescue workers gather around damaged carriages during search for survivors at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore, about 200 km (125 miles) from the state capital Bhubaneswar in the eastern state of Odisha, on 3 June 2023. At least 288 people were killed and more than 850 injured in a horrific three-train collision in India, officials said on June 3, the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years.AFP

The Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata has received reports of minor injuries suffered by a few Bangladeshi passengers, but the number is not known yet, a diplomat has told UNB.

 A team of the high commission is on the way to the accident site to learn more details, he said.

Two passenger trains derailed in India last night, killing more than 280 people. Hundreds of others were trapped inside more than a dozen mangled rail cars in one of the country's deadliest train accidents in decades.

The train accident happened about 220 km southwest of Kolkata. About 900 people were injured in the accident in Balasore district in the state of Odisha, said the state's top administrative official.

