1 coordinator, 4 co-coordinators in CU resign

They brought allegations against central coordinator Mohammad Rasel Ahmed and co-coordinator Khan Talat Mahmud of failure to provide a proper explanation regarding the list of coordinators and a few recent decisions taken unilaterally.

Al Mashnun read out the written statement.

He said during the movement the number of coordinators was 22 which was raised to 30 on 5 August. But the two coordinators failed to provide any clear information about the eight newly included coordinators. They also are not active about general students’ participation in reforming the campus. They could have taken more thoughtful decisions about seat allocations of students at dormitories without forcing the hall provosts to resign.