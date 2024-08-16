Students Against Discrimination
1 coordinator, 4 co-coordinators in CU resign
One coordinator and four co-coordinators of Students Against Discrimination from Chittagong University resigned allegedly protesting against unilateral decisions taken by two coordinators of the platform that led the movement against the government of Sheikh Hasina.
Coordinator Sumaiya Shikder and co-coordinators Dhruba Barua, Al Mashnun, Saiduzzaman and Esha Dey announced their resignation at a media conference at Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CHUCSU) building Friday afternoon.
They brought allegations against central coordinator Mohammad Rasel Ahmed and co-coordinator Khan Talat Mahmud of failure to provide a proper explanation regarding the list of coordinators and a few recent decisions taken unilaterally.
Al Mashnun read out the written statement.
He said during the movement the number of coordinators was 22 which was raised to 30 on 5 August. But the two coordinators failed to provide any clear information about the eight newly included coordinators. They also are not active about general students’ participation in reforming the campus. They could have taken more thoughtful decisions about seat allocations of students at dormitories without forcing the hall provosts to resign.
Al Mashnun said they also wanted the resignation of the vice-chancellors, pro-vice-chancellors and provosts but gradually. But the coordinators decided the future of campus without taking other opinions into consideration.
They further said in the written statement that they will have no participation in programmes to be organised under the banner of Students Against Discrimination in the future.
Instead, they will remain active about the demands of general students. They will wage movements again, if necessary, they stated.
Central coordinator Mohammad Rasel Ahmed and co-coordinator Khan Talat Mahmud told Prothom Alo that they will issue a statement formally about their reactions to the allegations.