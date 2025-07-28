Consensus on making ACC free from political influence: Ali Riaz

However, during the discussions, some participants recommended modifications to the proposed structure, while a few presented alternative proposals, he said.

Taking all suggestions into account, the Consensus Commission decided to sit again to finalise its decisions, and discussions on the matter will continue tomorrow, Tuesday, he added.

The 20th-day discussion in the second-phase between the National Consensus Commission and political parties was held at the Foreign Service Academy’s Doel Hall.

Commission members justice Md. Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Sofor Raj Hossain and Md. Ayub Miah, and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider were present.

The discussions were originally scheduled to cover four constitutional and statutory institutions, including the Public Service Commission, the Comptroller and Auditor General, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the Ombudsman as well as women’s representation in Parliament.