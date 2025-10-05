Health directorate urges dengue test at first sign of fever
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has advised everyone to undergo a dengue test immediately after developing a fever and to seek medical attention without delay if the test confirms infection.
The advisory came on Sunday, following the deaths of nine people from dengue within 24 hours.
In a press release sent to the media, Mainul Ahsan, director of the DGHS Hospital and Clinic Division, urged citizens to take the warning seriously.
The statement said, “The death of nine patients in a single day from dengue is deeply unfortunate. A review shows that seven of them died on the very day they were admitted to hospital. Most arrived too late, by which time the infection had already reached a severe stage, leaving little opportunity for effective treatment. Another patient died the following day.”
The DGHS further noted that delayed hospitalisation or late consultation with physicians has made it increasingly difficult to treat complicated dengue cases. Therefore, the authority urged that anyone with a fever should immediately visit the nearest hospital and get tested for dengue.
The statement added that the health authorities are maintaining heightened alert and readiness regarding dengue management.
“All hospitals have sufficient stock of dengue testing kits, saline, and essential medicines,” it said. “However, to reduce fatalities, early detection, treatment as per the national clinical guideline, and effective mosquito control are equally crucial.”
According to DGHS data, nine deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, from 8:00 am Saturday to 8:00 am Sunday, marking one of the deadliest days of the current outbreak.
During the same period, the highest number of patients of the year were admitted to hospitals in a single day.
Earlier, on 21 September, 12 dengue-related deaths were also reported within 24 hours, previously the highest single-day toll this year.