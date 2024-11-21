Elections likely in mid-2026, says adviser Sakhawat in London

Shipping, labour and employment affairs adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said the next general elections could be held in mid of 2026 after carrying out necessary reforms.

He made the remark while replying to newspersons following a conference organised by rights organisation ‘Voice for Bangladesh’ at House of Lord’s at British Parliament on 19 November.

The conference was chaired by House of Lord’s senior member Alexander Charles Carlisle and conducted by the organiser’s founder Ataullah Faruque.