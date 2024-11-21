Elections likely in mid-2026, says adviser Sakhawat in London
Shipping, labour and employment affairs adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said the next general elections could be held in mid of 2026 after carrying out necessary reforms.
He made the remark while replying to newspersons following a conference organised by rights organisation ‘Voice for Bangladesh’ at House of Lord’s at British Parliament on 19 November.
The conference was chaired by House of Lord’s senior member Alexander Charles Carlisle and conducted by the organiser’s founder Ataullah Faruque.
The discussants shed light on Bangladesh’s political situation before and after 5 August, human rights situation and the way forward.
Labour Party member of parliament Rupa Haque urged the interim government of Bangladesh to take steps to maintain normalcy in garment export from Bangladesh.
Former British minister Paul Scully said, “Justice must be served after proper investigation into the incidents of human rights abuse in Bangladesh so that such incidents don’t recur.”
Lord Hussain said the interim government would get all kinds of support from the UK government in carrying out reforms and holding a fair election.
Amnesty International’s former South Asia chief Abbas Faiz, international human rights lawyer Michael Polak and lawyer Nazir Ahmed, among others, addressed the conference.