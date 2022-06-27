Create enabling environment for civil society organisations: ARTICLE 19

ARTICLE 19, the UK based international human rights organization, expresses deep concern over the authority’s recent suppressive decision regarding running of activities of a civil society organisation (CSO) Odhikar. This type of decision will have a chilling effect on other CSOs in Bangladesh and hamper normal activities of them. CSOs are the government's development partners. They work to advance human rights, including the right to development. The repression of independent civil society organizations, debate and critical views on issues such as human rights, democracy, rule of law, freedom of expression, and the right to protest must stop.

In a statement sent to the media today, Monday, Faruq Faisel, Regional Director of ARTICLE 19 South Asia said, civic space in Bangladesh is being squeezed on all sides and it’s getting worse. The situation is particularly unfavorable for the organizations and groups who work to address serious human rights violations. Human rights advocates, rights activists and civil society organisations often face public demonising from the government. It has become harder for them to support the protection, promotion and fulfillment of human rights in the country – due to both legal and authoritarian restrictions.