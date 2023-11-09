Threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: State department

The State department has termed the threat to beat the US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas 'deeply unhelpful'.

Principal deputy spokesperson of the state department, Vedant Patel, made the remark while answering a query from a journalist in a regular briefing on Wednesday.

Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila's Chambol union chairman and Union Awami League convener Mujibul Haque Chowdhury on Monday threatened to beat US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas. He broadcast his statement live on his Facebook.

Citing the threat of the local leader against Peter Haas for his outspoken activities for a free and fair election in Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi journalist asked how the US views its security of diplomats stationed in Dhaka.