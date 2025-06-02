Smell of ‘toxic chemical’ detected at a IFIC Bank sub-branch in Kuliarchar

A certain Al Amin Mia from Purbo Matharampur village in Bajitpur upazila ofKishoreganj district went to the sub-branch of IFIC Bank at Kuliarchar around 12:45 pm Sunday to open an account.

The bank staff were busy with their routine work at the time. Al Amin stepped outside for some personal tasks for a short time. When he returned 20 minutes later, he found no one seated; instead all of the bank staff were unconscious, while some were lying on the floor. There were vomits on the floor.

The police said there was a strong smell of toxic chemicals inside the sub-branch of the bank.

This incident of fainting of all staff members simultaneously at the Kuliarchar sub-branch of IFIC Bank has turned into a much talked-about issue in the locality. Law enforcement authorities have also expressed concern in this regard.