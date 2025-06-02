Smell of ‘toxic chemical’ detected at a IFIC Bank sub-branch in Kuliarchar
A certain Al Amin Mia from Purbo Matharampur village in Bajitpur upazila ofKishoreganj district went to the sub-branch of IFIC Bank at Kuliarchar around 12:45 pm Sunday to open an account.
The bank staff were busy with their routine work at the time. Al Amin stepped outside for some personal tasks for a short time. When he returned 20 minutes later, he found no one seated; instead all of the bank staff were unconscious, while some were lying on the floor. There were vomits on the floor.
The police said there was a strong smell of toxic chemicals inside the sub-branch of the bank.
This incident of fainting of all staff members simultaneously at the Kuliarchar sub-branch of IFIC Bank has turned into a much talked-about issue in the locality. Law enforcement authorities have also expressed concern in this regard.
The police and locals suspect that a criminal gang may be involved with the incident in an attempted bank loot.
Bhairab–Kuliarchar circle Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nazmus Sakib led the preliminary investigation of the incident.
He stated that the bank’s vault and cash box were found intact. The motive was unclear, but a pungent chemical odour was detected inside the bank.
According to him, the primary investigation suggests the presence of a toxic gas could be responsible for the mass unconsciousness. Physicians also said the same.
As the bank was closed following the incident, CCTV footage has not yet been analysed. Once available, it may help clarify the situation.
Several local people said that the IFIC Bank sub-branch in Kuliarchar is located on the second floor of Habib Complex on Thana Road. The branch has been operating under the main branch in Bajitpur for the last three years.
There are six staff members at the sub-branch. No customers were among those who fainted.
Branch manager Soumik Zaman Khan and security guard Kamal Hossain, who were among the six affected staff, were first taken to the Upazila Health Complex, while the others were sent to Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital.
Later, the branch manager and the security guard were also transferred to the same hospital.
Upon hearing of the incident, several officials from the Bajitpur main branch of the bank arrived here and took control of the bank. They suspended the day’s transactions and locked down the branch.
Four of the ill staff were admitted to Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital with the help of local residents.
Kamrul Islam, one such local, said, “I took a staff member, Husne Ara, to the hospital. She was a bit conscious but could not speak coherently. She seemed to be extremely tense.”
Kuliarchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sabiha Fatimatuz-Zohra has been monitoring the condition of the affected staff.
She said, “From what we’ve known so far, everyone began vomiting before losing consciousness. Their oxygen levels began to drop, and they were quickly given oxygen support.”
When asked whether this was an attempted robbery, the UNO replied that the affected individuals were starting to regain consciousness, but not yet able to speak. A clearer picture will emerge once they are able to talk and the investigation concludes.
Kuliarchar Upazila Health Complex’s health and family planning officer Adnan Akhtar treated the branch manager and the security guard.
He said, “The manager was a bit conscious and vomiting. He couldn’t speak properly. We suspect this could be due to a sedative or an unknown substance.”