3 of a family lynched, hacked dead in Cumilla over alleged drug trade
A woman and her son and daughter were beaten and hacked to death in Cumilla’s Muradnagar upazila on Thursday morning, allegedly over involvement in drug dealing.
Another daughter of the woman was critically injured in the same attack, which took place in the village of Koruibari.
Police said local residents launched the attack, accusing the family’s long-time involvement in drug-related activities.
The deceased have been identified as Rokhsana Akhter alias Ruby, 53, her son Russel Mia, 35, and daughter Jonaki Akhter, 25. Rokhsana’s other daughter, Ruma Akhter, 30, was critically injured in the attack.
Speaking about the incident, Bangra Bazar police station officer-in-charge Mahfuzur Rahman said, “The family had long been accused of involvement in drug dealing. Our initial findings suggest that local residents killed them out of rage. We are investigating the incident.”
Speaking from the crime scene around noon, OC Mahfuzur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “We arrived at the spot in the morning after receiving reports and found three bodies lying together. They had been lynched and hacked to death. We are in the process of sending the bodies to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for autopsy.”
Multiple police teams are on the ground, and additional forces have been deployed to keep the situation under control, he added.
According to three local residents, the family had long been at odds with the community over their alleged drug trade.
On Thursday morning, a fresh altercation broke out between the family and locals, which quickly escalated. At one point, an enraged mob attacked them with sticks and sharp weapons, killing three and injuring one.