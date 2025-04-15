Masked youth ‘identified’ in DU Fine Arts faculty arson, no arrest yet

Despite assurances by Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjad Ali on Sunday that the suspect would be arrested before the procession that began at 9:00 am Monday, no arrest has been made so far.

Police officials said that disclosing the suspect’s identity publicly has made the arrest more challenging, as the youth is likely to attempt to evade capture.

“The disclosure of the suspect’s identity makes it difficult for us to arrest him, as he will now try to stay in hiding,” said Masud, deputy commissioner of DMP’s Ramna Division. “However, efforts are ongoing to trace the suspect and his accomplices.”