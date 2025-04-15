Masked youth ‘identified’ in DU Fine Arts faculty arson, no arrest yet
The identity of the masked youth seen setting fire to a motif “face of a fascist” at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Dhaka University has been identified, but police are yet to make any arrest.
CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred early Saturday ahead of the Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra, marking the Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year, went viral on social media on Sunday.
Following it, students of the Department of Arabic at Dhaka University began discussing the incident, alleging that the masked individual is a student from their department and affiliated with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the banned student wing of Bangladesh Awami League.
The disclosure of the suspect’s identity makes it difficult for us to arrest him, as he will now try to stay in hidingMasud Alam, Deputy commissioner of DMP’s Ramna Division
Sources at the DU campus said the youth, a student of the 2021-22 academic session, used to reside in Masterda Surja Sen Hall. He is known to be a follower of Mazharul Kabir Shayon, the president of the Dhaka University unit of the banned student organisation. He has reportedly not been seen in the hall since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year.
Despite assurances by Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjad Ali on Sunday that the suspect would be arrested before the procession that began at 9:00 am Monday, no arrest has been made so far.
Police officials said that disclosing the suspect’s identity publicly has made the arrest more challenging, as the youth is likely to attempt to evade capture.
“The disclosure of the suspect’s identity makes it difficult for us to arrest him, as he will now try to stay in hiding,” said Masud, deputy commissioner of DMP’s Ramna Division. “However, efforts are ongoing to trace the suspect and his accomplices.”
A case has been filed with Shahbagh police station in connection with the incident on Saturday.
The arson destroyed the “face of fascist” completely and “dove of peace” partially that were part of the university’s traditional celebration for the Bangla New Year.