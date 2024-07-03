Tk 200m embezzlement: Ex-DC drops his name from lawsuit

Former deputy commissioner at Cox’s Bazar Md Ruhul Amin, the prime accused in a case filed over embezzling Tk 200 million in acquiring land for a power plant in Matarbari of Maheshkhali, dropped his name forging the plaintiff’s signature and other related documents.

Four people including former district and sessions judge at Cox’s Bazar Sadikul Islam Talukder assisted him in the offence.

This was said in an investigation report submitted by Md Riaz Uddin, assistant director at the integrated district office of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Cox’s Bazar and investigation officer of the case.