Sultan Mansur placed on 5-day remand

Detective Branch (DB) of police detained Sultan Mansur, also ex-vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, from the immigration of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today.

According to the case documents, BNP called the rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on 28 October 2023. To counter the BNP rally, the then ruling Awami League too convened its rally on the same day in the capital. The Awami League men with the support of law enforcing agencies attacked the BNP rally, leaving many of its leaders and activists injured and Shamim Mollah killed.

The case was filed against 704 people including AL general secretary Obaidul Quader on 24 September 2024.