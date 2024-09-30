Sultan Mansur placed on 5-day remand
A Dhaka court Monday placed former lawmaker Sultan Mohammad Mansur Ahmed on five-day remand in a case lodged with Paltan police station on allegation of killing Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mollah.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Ragib Nur passed the order as police produced Sultan Mansur before the court and pleaded to place him on 10-day remand in the case.
Detective Branch (DB) of police detained Sultan Mansur, also ex-vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, from the immigration of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today.
According to the case documents, BNP called the rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on 28 October 2023. To counter the BNP rally, the then ruling Awami League too convened its rally on the same day in the capital. The Awami League men with the support of law enforcing agencies attacked the BNP rally, leaving many of its leaders and activists injured and Shamim Mollah killed.
The case was filed against 704 people including AL general secretary Obaidul Quader on 24 September 2024.