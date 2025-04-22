Pori Moni accused in attempted murder case of housemaid
A domestic help has filed an attempted murder case against silver screen actress Pori Moni at the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka.
Pulok Chandara, a bench assistant of the court, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying the case was filed on Tuesday last week, but came to light this Tuesday. The domestic help is named as Pinki Akter.
According to sources, the court recorded the statement of the plaintiff and ordered the police bureau of investigation (PBI) to investigate the allegations and submit a report by 8 May.
When contacted, Nilanjana Rifat, a lawyer of Pori Moni, told Prothom Alo that she has no idea about the case against her client. However, she will look into it.
It was learned that Pinki Akter had earlier lodged a general diary at the Bhatara police station in Dhaka against Pori Moni on 3 April.