NCP woman leader’s hanging body recovered from hostel in Jigatala

In a Facebook post, central joint member secretary of NCP Tareq Reza claimed that Jannat Ara Rumi committed suicide due to threats and cyber bullying by the Awami League, whose political activities have been banned. In the same post, he wrote that this was not suicide but murder.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Hazaribagh police station, Md Hafizur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that NCP leader Jannat Ara worked at a private organisation. She lived alone in a room at the student hostel in Jigatala.

Police went to the hostel this morning after receiving the news. Police officers and residents of the hostel called out to Jannat Ara but received no response. The room was locked from the inside.

At one point, police broke open the door and recovered her hanging body, with a scarf wrapped around her neck and attached to the ceiling fan. Her body was later sent to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College for post-mortem examination.