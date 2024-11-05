RAB’s 'secret prison' more terrifying than DGFI: Commission 

Detailing a secret prison of the RAB, a member of the commission and rights defender, Nur Khan, said they received evidence on how a victim of enforced disappearance notes down daily activities or leaves indications during their captivity.

“Apart from this, we also come across names of some individuals. We heard that there was a cell within our close proximity and it was even worse than the Aynaghar, which we used to indicate a joint interrogation center. We have visited those,” he said.

Nur Khan claimed that the RAB was in maintenance of the secret prison. “We have witnessed the prison… how cruelly the individuals were kept in the prison. There are cases where urinals were set up within cells measuring three and a half feet by four feet. They were captivated here day after day.”