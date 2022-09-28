Man dies in police custody in Tangail

Gias Uddin, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Banshtoil police camp, said police detained Lebu and Mafiz in connection with the killing of one Sakhina Begum of Banshtoil Westpara village on Monday.
“Lebu killed himself by hanging himself from the ceiling of the toilet of the police outpost,” said OC Gias.
A team of police led by Sakhawat and Nesar Uddin picked up Lebu and took him to the police camp forcibly on Monday night.
Police handed over the body to the family members after post mortem and he was buried in the night.
Local people termed the death as the murder and blocked Gorai-Sakhipur-Dhaka road after torching tyres on the road, disrupting vehicular movement for three hours on Tuesday.
Aleya Begum, wife of deceased Lebu Shikdar, claimed that a team of police led by Sakhawat and Nesar Uddin picked up Lebu and took him to the police camp forcibly on Monday night. They tortured Lebu the whole night. He died there after failing to bear the torture under police custody.
Aleya Begum also demanded justice and exemplary punishment of those involved in the killing.
Mohammad Kaisar, superintendent of police in Tangail, said a police constable identified as Subrata Sarkar has been withdrawn for dereliction of duty. He was attached to the district police lines.
A three-member body was also formed to investigate the matter, he said adding “Legal action will be taken against any policemen involved in the death of Lebu Shikdar.”