Miscreants rape daughter, kill father in Barguna

Miscreants raped a seventh grader and later killer her father for filing a case in Barguna Sadar.

The family of the girl is devastated in the incident of rape and later losing the only bread earning member.

The family members said the seventh grader victim, 14, went to attend a tuition class on 4 March afternoon. On her way back, a group of miscreants led by Sijit Roy abducted the girl on her way back. They raped the abducted the girl by covering her face with cloth.

The next morning, 5 March, the miscreants abandoned the girl in the park near the deputy commissioner's office.

On that night, the victim’s father, 37, filed a rape case against two including Sijit Roy with Barguna Sadar police station. Locals later nabbed the two and handed them over to police. The police arrested Sijit and released his friend on bond.

The family of the accused Sijit tried to persuade the victim’s family to withdraw the case. Then, on 11 March, the girl's father went missing after going to work. That day, at around 12:15am, the girl's father's body was found in a bush near the house based on the ringtone of his mobile phone.

The girl's mother filed a murder case with Barguna Sadar police station accusing five to six unknown people. The police arrested four people, including the father of the main accused in the rape case. Later, one of them was released.