Miscreants rape daughter, kill father in Barguna
Miscreants raped a seventh grader and later killer her father for filing a case in Barguna Sadar.
The family of the girl is devastated in the incident of rape and later losing the only bread earning member.
The family members said the seventh grader victim, 14, went to attend a tuition class on 4 March afternoon. On her way back, a group of miscreants led by Sijit Roy abducted the girl on her way back. They raped the abducted the girl by covering her face with cloth.
The next morning, 5 March, the miscreants abandoned the girl in the park near the deputy commissioner's office.
On that night, the victim’s father, 37, filed a rape case against two including Sijit Roy with Barguna Sadar police station. Locals later nabbed the two and handed them over to police. The police arrested Sijit and released his friend on bond.
The family of the accused Sijit tried to persuade the victim’s family to withdraw the case. Then, on 11 March, the girl's father went missing after going to work. That day, at around 12:15am, the girl's father's body was found in a bush near the house based on the ringtone of his mobile phone.
The girl's mother filed a murder case with Barguna Sadar police station accusing five to six unknown people. The police arrested four people, including the father of the main accused in the rape case. Later, one of them was released.
During a visit to the house on Saturday, the girl was found dumbstruck. Losing the only earning member of the family, they are worried about what lies ahead. They cannot even take the girl to physicians for lack of money.
“How would we survive? My son is killed and the life of my granddaughter is ruined. Who will now look after us?” asked the grandmother of the raped girl.
The hardship of family consisting of six member is evident in a small wooden and tin-roof house they live in.
The mother of the girl said, “What would you ask us? They would better kill us all.”
Barguna’s deputy commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Alam visited the girl’s house yesterday afternoon. He assured the family members of stern punishment of those involved with the rape and murder.
The authorities have provided the family with financial assistance, he added.
Abdul Hamid, additional police superintendent of Barguna Sadar circle, told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the main accused in the rape case of the girl and one of his friends were arrested. Then they were brought face to face of the girl. As the girl did not identify one of them, he was released on bond. Four people were arrested as suspects in the murder of the girl's father. One of them was released as his involvement was not found in investigation.
He said a high profile team of police is investigating the murder case.